Katsina PDP lawmakers defect to APC

Three members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Katsina State in the House of Representatives on Thursday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They are:

Hon. Balarabe Dabayi, representing Bakori/Danja Constituency

Hon. Aliyu Iliyasu, representing Batsari/Safana/Danmusa Constituency

Hon. Salisu Majigiri, representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency

Announcing their defection, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas declared them the newest members of the ruling APC.

In their separate letters of resignation, read out by the Speaker, the lawmakers cited the ongoing crisis within the PDP as the reason for their defection.

The defection was witnessed by Governor Umar Radda of Katsina State.

This development comes barely 48 hours after six PDP lawmakers announced their defection to the APC.

With this latest defection, 24 PDP lawmakers have now defected to the APC, out of a total of 27 who have formally left the party since July 2024.

