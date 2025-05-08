Kwara has least child mortality rate in Nigeria — Survey

Kwara State has the lowest child mortality rate in Nigeria, according to the latest Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS).

Providing updates on immunisation, Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH), and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) activities during the first quarterly meeting of the Kwara State Task Force on Immunisation and PHCs in Ilorin on Thursday, the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Professor Nusirat Elelu, stated that Kwara recorded two out of 1,000 live births in child mortality data—the lowest in the country.

“During the NDHS survey, one of the indicators tracked was child and maternal mortality. For child mortality, Kwara recorded two out of 1,000 live births, the lowest in the country. These indicators show that some of our interventions are actually working, especially in improving confidence in the healthcare system.

“For example, when deliveries take place in hospitals, the likelihood of children dying from preventable maternal causes is reduced. Additionally, we have worked to ensure the presence of skilled birth attendants in our PHCs. Kwara has one of the best-skilled birth attendants in PHCs in the North Central zone of the country, which has contributed significantly to saving lives. These are some of the key indicators upon which the survey was based,” she said.

Professor Elelu reiterated the state government’s commitment to further improvements, stating: “We are not stopping. We aim to encourage more hospital-based deliveries. That is why we are providing free Mama Kits for pregnant women in all our PHCs across the state. We also have a toll-free line to ensure that if anyone requests money for anything beyond the cost of the medical card, it is fraudulent.”

However, the Executive Secretary expressed concern over instances where some husbands in the state discouraged or prevented their wives from presenting their children for vaccination or immunisation.

She urged relevant ministries, agencies, and parastatals to help enlighten and educate fathers, encouraging them to permit their wives to take their children for vaccinations to ensure quality healthcare provision.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Chairman of the State Task Force on Immunisation and PHCs, Mr Kayode Alabi—who is also the Deputy Governor—announced plans to convene a stakeholders’ meeting to address and resolve the issue of parents preventing their children from receiving vaccinations.

The Deputy Governor also urged local government chairmen to be proactive in promoting healthcare among their communities.

Speaking on behalf of development partners, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative, Dr Emmanuel Eyitayo, commended the Kwara State Government for its efforts in immunisation and related health interventions.

Dr Eyitayo noted that the state government had achieved several milestones in the health sector and introduced innovative approaches to immunisation coverage, particularly in ensuring the early release of counterpart funds.

