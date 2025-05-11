Ondo NNPP guber candidate quits party, cites leadership failures

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 16th November governorship election in Ondo State, Hon Olugbenga Edema, has resigned from the party, citing poor leadership and betrayal as reasons for his exit.

In his resignation letter, addressed to the NNPP Chairman in Mahin Ward 11, Ilaje Local Government Area, Edema stated that his departure from the party takes immediate effect from 9th May 2025.

According to him, the internal wrangling within the NNPP is detrimental to the party’s prospects and prevents it from winning elections, saying he had never encountered a more disorganised and treacherous political platform. “No doubt, lessons have been learnt,” he remarked.

He said, “Since joining the party in June 2024, NNPP has been characterised by internal wranglings and rancour that have stunted its growth. This is unhealthy for any party serious about winning elections.

“The leadership of the NNPP frustrated my court case by withdrawing from it in favour of the APC. This is a betrayal.

“Clearly, the party’s objective is not aligned with the values of any serious political organisation.”

Edema’s resignation followed the dismissal of a lawsuit he had filed, challenging the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election, which produced Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the party’s candidate.

However, the suit was struck out by both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Akure after the NNPP—co-plaintiff in the case—unexpectedly withdrew from the proceedings.

The appeal courts ruled that the withdrawal rendered the suit ineffective and ordered Edema to pay a fine of ₦1 million to each of the defendants.

Edema had asked the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the nomination and publication of Governor Aiyedatiwa and his deputy as APC candidates, citing constitutional grounds.

It will be recalled that Edema resigned from the ruling APC ahead of last year’s governorship election and later emerged as the NNPP governorship candidate.

