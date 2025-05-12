UK Police investigate fire incident at Prime Minister Starmer’s House

British police are investigating an overnight fire at a house belonging to Prime Minister Keir Starmer in north London. No one was injured in the incident.

“The Prime Minister thanks the emergency services for their work. The incident is subject to a live investigation and we will therefore not be commenting further,” a spokesperson for Starmer’s Downing Street office said.

Police said they were called to reports of a fire around 01:35 local time (0035 GMT).

“Officers attended the scene. Damage was caused to the property’s entrance, nobody was hurt,” London’s Metropolitan Police said. “The fire is being investigated and cordons remain in place while enquiries continue.”

The London Fire Brigade described it as a “small fire.”

Starmer, who owns a home in north London, has been living at his Downing Street office and residence since becoming prime minister in July 2024.

