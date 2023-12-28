Kano state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, in his effort to pave the way for self-reliance amongst people with disabilities, has launched the distribution of a N20,000 empowerment package to no fewer than 2,000 people with disabilities (PWDs) in the state.

According to Governor Yusuf, during the launch of the programme held at the Coronation Hall in Kano on Thursday, the gesture was the fulfilment of his campaign promises.

He described the empowerment programme as the tip of the iceberg, as the government is planning big to support the PWDs and their families in the state.

He said that he was delighted to have been in the midst of the people with disabilities in the state and acknowledged their immense contribution towards his election on March 18.

He, however, added that the gesture was a payback for their overwhelming support for his administration, expressing readiness to continue supporting them to be self-reliant.

“The idea of inviting the beneficiaries to the government house to receive the empowerment package was informed by the desire of his administration to deal with all segments of people, irrespective of their physical appearance and economic background,” he said

The governor also disclosed that his administration is currently renovating the state’s disabled and vulnerable homes, adding that his government would introduce homes for the care of elderly people.

“In addition to the cash grants, I ordered that you be given bags of food items. You should be given the foodstuff, even if you’ve been given ‘it before.

“You are so important to us, and we will do everything humanly possible to support you. We are aware of your overwhelming support for our government, which was key to our election success,” he said.

Earlier, Hajiya A’isha Lawal Saji, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Children and Disabled, explained that the beneficiaries had been drawn from the 480 wards of the state’s 44 Local Government areas

She disclosed that each of the 2,000 people with special needs would benefit from the N20,000 grant for the beneficiaries to start up small-scale businesses aimed at becoming self-reliant.

“This is not the first. It is the tip of the iceberg. Under our ministry, the state government empowered the vulnerable and downtrodden.”

She commended the governor, Yusuf, for his commitment to supporting youth, women, and the vulnerable in the state.

“We will come up with more empowerment schemes to better your life,” she told the mammoth crowd of the PDWs.”

She, however, cautioned the beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the money towards engaging in small-scale businesses in order to be self-reliant and avoid street begging.

