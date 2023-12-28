The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, on Thursday signed into law the state community guard corps.

Speaking in his remarks while signing the bill into law at the council chambers, government house, Sokoto, the governor clarified that the community guards are not a state police or to rival police.

He said his administration came with the idea of the Sokoto Community Guard Corp in order to provide support to the efforts of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration in providing adequate security for the populace.

“The signing into law of this Sokoto Community Guard Corp is a very important milestone in the lives of this administration.

“As we are all aware, Sokoto State is facing security challenges, especially of banditry thereby destabilizing the peaceful nature the state is known for.

“Indeed, we pledge to do everything humanly possible to maintain peace and security in the state, the creation of this Security guard corps is gear towards supplementing the efforts of conventional security outfits to protect lives and properties of the people especially at the grassroots.

“Let me say it here clearly that the community guard corps is not Sokoto police, it is not a force created by the Sokoto State government.

“Security agencies, please you should know that they are not your rivals, they are there to assist you, to give you all necessary support and information from their localities.

“This, in line with what this administration has put in place all necessary mechanisms, aims to ensuring the peaceful takeoff of the community guard corps in the state.

“Let me at this junction reiterate our administration’s commitment in the area of security to ensure protection of lives and property of the people of the state.”

He further used the opportunity to call on the people of the state to support his administration in his effort to ensure the security of the state.

He said the community guard corps can only succeed in the state with support from everyone residing in Sokoto State.

He also called on the security agents in the state to work together with the newly created community guard corps so as to achieve a safe Sokoto State.

