The senator representing Lagos West District, Dr Idiat Adebule, has condoled with the government and people of Ondo State, especially the Akeredolu family of Owo Kingdom, over the death of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Senator Adebule also commiserated with President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) over the passing of Governor Akeredolu, “a pillar of our great party.” She described the death as tragic and painful.

According to her, the former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Chairman, Southwest Governors’ Forum died “in active service of our dear nation.”

The former Lagos State deputy governor said: “Akeredolu was a great man, brilliant lawyer, forthright politician, patriotic nation builder, courageous compatriot and dogged freedom fighter who spoke truth to power when required. Our nation cannot forget in a hurry the courageous role he played in the events leading to the establishment of Amotekun in the South West.

“Akeredolu was one of the most outspoken presidents of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and he was a diligent and thoroughbred legal practitioner. He left indelible political and legal footprints in the sands of time.

“On behalf of the good people of Lagos West Senatorial District, I pray for the repose of his gentle soul and beseech God to grant his family, friends, APC, well-wishers and, indeed, Nigerians as a whole, the fortitude to bear this huge, irreplaceable loss. He will surely be missed.”

