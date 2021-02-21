Kagara abduction: NAPTAN urges safe release of students, teachers in captivity

The National Parent-Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) has called on the goverment and security agencies to ensure the safe release of the abducted students and teachers of Government Science Secondary School Kagara, Niger State.

National President of the Association, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the body received with shock the news of the kidnapping of the students and teachers of the school.

He lamented that attacks and kidnappings in schools have given the Association and any well-meaning citizen serious concern considering its consequences on the national life and development

Danjuma said: “The Association is calling on Government at all levels in the country to do the needful to nip the scourge in the bud by employing both human and material resources to mitigate if not eradicate banditry and other criminal activities in Nigeria.

“We equally call on all stakeholders to assist school within their domain on intelligence gathering and surveillance to avert future occurrences.

“Lastly, we commiserate with the government and people of Niger State particularly the parents of the innocent students captured and the bereaved family of the dead student and urge government and stakeholders to do the needful to ensure the immediate release of the students and their teachers in captivity,” he said.

