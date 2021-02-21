Bandits kill two, abduct nine in Kaduna

Security agencies have reported that armed bandits on Saturday night invaded Baka village, Igabi Local Government Area.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday.

The statement noted that earlier, the bandits had attacked a residence of the late Dan’azumi Musa where he was killed alongside his son saying; “In the latest attack, a brother of the deceased, one Sale Musa and his son Amiru Sale Musa, were shot dead.

“The bandits, operating in groups, also abducted a number of persons, mostly women and children,” the statement said.

Troops based in the Sabon Birni general area were mobilised to the location where they engaged the bandits and rescued some captives from one of the bandit groups, while another group had earlier escaped with another set of hostages.

The rescued persons are Aisha Isah, Halima Isah, Hannatu Umar, Hassana Umar, Hadiza Isah, Fadilah Bashir, Zaharau Isah, Maryam Bashir and Mikah Zakari.

Others are Yunusa Isah, Karima Umar, Kadija Umar, Rukaiyah Isah and Sumaiya Bashiru.

However, the statement disclosed that the following persons were kidnapped, Saudatu Garba, Laraba Idris, Auta Mansur, Ibrahim Danlami, and Hauwa Sale.

Others were Fatima Idris. Safara Sale, Shafaatu Idris (infant) and Fiddausi Mansur (infant).

Governor Nasir El-Rufai conveyed his grief over the repeat attack and condoled the family of the slain father and son while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

‘The Governor also commended the troops for their quick response and thanked them for the safe rescue of 14 victims.

