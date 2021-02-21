21 passengers abducted from NSTA bus in Niger regain freedom

All the 21 passengers on board the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) bus abducted along Kontagora-Zungrru road in Niger State recently by armed bandits have been released unharmed by their abductors.

The Hon Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Idris, made the disclosure, on Sunday, in an interview by telephone with Journalists in Minna the state capital.

Alhaji Muhammad Sani Idris said they were released unharmed and will be reunited with their respective families any moment from now.

The Commissioner, however, stated that the abducted students, teachers and family members of the staff of Government Science College Kagara would also be released very soon.

He thereby appealed to parents and relations of the victims to remain calm saying that “Niger State government is on top of the situation.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

100 Nigerians Die Of COVID-19 Complications In Seven Days

Last week, Nigeria recorded 100 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest since the beginning of the second wave, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

The data also showed that the tally of 100 deaths last week shows there is a sharp increase when compared to the 69 deaths recorded in the previous week…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…21 passengers abducted from NSTA bus in Niger regain freedom