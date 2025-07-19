Kaduna Courts to close for settlement week

Kaduna State High Court will close from next week for a week-long event focused on the free settlement of disputes among contending parties.

This initiative, themed “Justice for All: Peace That Lasts,” aims to provide quick and stress-free access to justice for all parties involved.

The Director of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Center, Kaduna High Court, Dorcas Levy, disclosed that the state Chief Judge, Justice M.T. Aliyu, is expected to declare the event open on July 28, 2025, at the High Court premises.

The Chief Judge has directed the closure of all courts across the state to allow full participation of Judicial officers.

During the week, services such as mediation, arbitration, negotiation, and conciliation based on native law and custom, Islamic Sulhu, etc., will be applied for settlement and peaceful resolution.

The event will address various types of disputes, including debt recovery, landlord-tenant disputes, family matters, employment, small business, and consumer protection.

“We will allow contending parties free access to justice without stress as both parties will receive quick justice free,” Levy said.

However, she noted that serious criminal offenses, disputes lacking willingness of all parties, as well as cases demanding complex legal precedent, will not be treated during the event.

The Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA) Kaduna State branch will participate in the event, providing para-legal training, community mediation, and free legal aid.

According to Olufunke Bamikole, the state chairperson of FIDA, “We will handle para-legal training, community mediation, and free legal aid.“