Latest NewsMetro

38-year-old man declared missing in Niger

Adelowo Oladipo
Niger flood disaster, Mokwa flash flood victims, Niger state safe, Niger scholarship board, Niger govt rescues 17 kidnap victims across borders, youths involvement in political thuggery

Niger State Police Command has declared 38-year-old Sunday Daniel missing.

He was last seen on July 11, 2025, at around 8 am in the Baba Director area of Bida, Niger.

A report of his disappearance was made on July 17, 2025, at about 12:30 pm at ‘A’ Div Bida.

ALSO READ: Kaduna Courts to close for settlement week

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, “All efforts made to trace and locate him proved abortive.”

Sunday Daniel is an Idoma by tribe from Agatu LGA of Benue, with an average height, black complexion, and faint tribal facial marks.

He wore a green polo shirt and light green jeans when he left home.

The police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Sunday Daniel.

SP Wasiu Abiodun said, “However, as investigation is ongoing into the cause of his disappearance, members of the public are hereby informed to provide any possible information and assistance that could lead to locating the said missing person.

“If you have any information, please contact 0703 196 4389 or 0803 22 33454.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kaduna commences free bus service, Kaduna map Kaduna Courts to close for settlement week
Next Article map of Akwa Ibom state, FP service providers call for Family planning service providers, oil palm farming Supplies to primary school in Akwa Ibom, Why we sponsor youths for intensive training, Suspected cultists in Akwa Ibom Akwa Ibom: Two suspected transformer vandals arrested in Ikot Abasi

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×