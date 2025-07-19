38-year-old man declared missing in Niger

Niger State Police Command has declared 38-year-old Sunday Daniel missing.

He was last seen on July 11, 2025, at around 8 am in the Baba Director area of Bida, Niger.

A report of his disappearance was made on July 17, 2025, at about 12:30 pm at ‘A’ Div Bida.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, “All efforts made to trace and locate him proved abortive.”

Sunday Daniel is an Idoma by tribe from Agatu LGA of Benue, with an average height, black complexion, and faint tribal facial marks.

He wore a green polo shirt and light green jeans when he left home.

The police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Sunday Daniel.

SP Wasiu Abiodun said, “However, as investigation is ongoing into the cause of his disappearance, members of the public are hereby informed to provide any possible information and assistance that could lead to locating the said missing person.

“If you have any information, please contact 0703 196 4389 or 0803 22 33454.“