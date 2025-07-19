Ondo: Prime suspect in murder of AAUA student dies mysteriously in Police custody

The prime suspect in the murder of two missing students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, Femi Oladele, popularly known as “Talked,” has been confirmed dead under suspicious circumstances, shortly after allegedly confessing to the crime.

Oladele, who was the landlord of the two victims—Andrew Eloho Okah and John Friday Abba—was arrested by operatives of the Ondo State Police Command at a hotel in Akungba Akoko last week after investigations revealed his involvement in the killing of the students.

He was believed to have masterminded the murder by instructing a group of suspected cultists to “deal with” the victims over a disagreement.

The two students had been declared missing for weeks before their decomposing bodies were discovered near the Ondo-Ekiti boundary. They were reportedly abducted, robbed, raped, and eventually killed by the suspects.

Oladele, who was allegedly implicated in the abduction and killing, reportedly confessed to the police but developed a strange illness. He was subsequently taken to the hospital under police supervision, where he died.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, SP Olayinka Ayanlade, said Oladele had been receiving medical attention since his arrest.

He stated that the suspect developed a strange illness shortly after making a chilling confession and was rushed to the hospital.

“Yes, he is dead. He had been under medical supervision and had been in and out of the hospital. He passed away yesterday. We have recovered the decomposing body of Okah and are still searching for Abba’s remains,” Ayanlade said.

He also confirmed the arrest of two other suspects, identified as Kola and Michael, who allegedly withdrew ₦800,000 from Abba’s bank account after the murder.

Meanwhile, the Students’ Union of AAUA has issued a strong response to the reported death of Oladele while in police custody.

In a statement signed by its President, Comrade Akeem Salami, and General Secretary, Comrade Bakare Abiodun, the Union condemned the incident and demanded immediate transparency from the Nigerian Police Force.

The Union described the development as deeply suspicious and unacceptable, particularly given the gravity of the case and the public interest it has generated.

“We are demanding that the Nigerian Police immediately produce the body of the deceased suspect.

“We are giving the Police a strict ultimatum of three hours from the release of this statement to comply with this demand,” the statement read.

The Students’ Union also called for a transparent and impartial investigation into the killings of Okah and Abba, insisting that justice must not only be done but be seen to be done.

They further demanded that all findings related to the case be made public and handled with the utmost professionalism and integrity.

The Union warned the State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, against ignoring the students’ demands, stating: “We will not hesitate to stage a physical protest, as enshrined in our rights as citizens, to demand transparency, accountability, and the proper handling of this sensitive matter.”

The Students’ Union reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the welfare and dignity of AAUA students and ensuring that justice prevails in the ongoing investigation.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE