Ka3na floats reality show

It is happy time for #BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Ka3na, as the mother of one is set to bring new content for her fans.

Ka3na, on Friday, announced her reality show, Keeping Up With The Jones‘ which will cover her life’s experiences as a businesswoman and a mom.

The excited former housemate, while sharing the news on Instagram page, said those who followed her journey through the BBNaija house would know that her life is like an open book.

She promised to give her fans something worth their time and money as she promised them contents never seen before.

“From the Big Brother Naija show, you can tell my life is an open book! Sharing my life experiences with you all comes easy!”

She added that “My life is a cocktail of interesting activities! From unpredictable events to motherhood featuring my adorable little girl @lila_bossbaby to the daily struggles that go on behind the scenes right up to building a successful business @amourka3na And Of Course My Interesting Marriage! You don’t know half of it.”

