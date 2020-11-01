‘Made in Lagos’ or ‘Made in London’? Reactions trail Wizkid’s album release

It’s been close to three years since Wizkid starting whetting appetites with the release of an album. Postponement followed postponement, singles dropped instead of a whole body of work till the album, ‘Made in Lagos’, eventually became a reality.

One of the album’s talking points was the long-awaited collaboration between Wizkid and Burna Boy which is the second track of the album, ‘Ginger’. Other artistes who featured on the album include longtime acquaintance of Wizkid, Skepta; Damian Marley; H.E.R; Ella Mai; label mate, Terri and Tems.

Listening through the album, critics expressed on social media that Wizkid exhibits that he has not only evolved but also that his style now transcends regular pop and Afrobeats. Some were of the opinion that the Wizkid of ‘Jaiye jaiye’ and ‘Pakurumo’ is long gone.

Apparently because of the peculiar taste of the Nigerian audience, the songs on Wizkid’s fourth studio album made many express that they would be better suited to a foreign audience, with ‘Made in London’ ensuing from social trends on the album release.

On a positive note for the Grammy-nominated father of three, his sound delivery on the album was hailed as top-notch as the album is reportedly doing the round on music charts across the globe.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 623 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Six Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 623 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country has recorded in six months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 623 new cases reported between October 18 and 24 is a reduction from the 1,143 recorded the previous week.

BREAKING: LG Chairman Abducted In Oyo

Kidnappers, on Sunday night, abducted the chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Mr Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke.

BREAKING: Hoodlums Loot NYSC Camp In Abuja

Hoodlums in their numbers have invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa Abuja looting properties belonging to the camp.

Looting: Osun Begins House-To-House Search Thursday To Fish Out Perpetrators

As the 72- hour amnesty given by the Osun State government to looters in the state to return all looted properties in their custody expires today, the state government has expressed its intention to commence a house-to-house search on Thursday to fish out the deviants among them.