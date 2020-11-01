2020 has stretched the mental health of many — Steve Babaeko

As tension continues to mount on the social media over the alleged shootings by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate almost two weeks ago, music executive and founder X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko has appealed to all parties involved to sheathe the sword for peace to reign in Lagos and other states.

Babaeko, whose company, X3M Ideals is the brains behind top advertisement campaigns in Nigeria with recognitions from within and outside the country, appears troubled about the continued seeming bitterness pervading the social media space for the past three weeks following the ENDSARS protests that rocked the country.

The advertising guru was reacting to the condemnation that greeted actor Desmond Elliot’s remarks during a plenary session of the Lagos State House of Assembly where the lawmaker was said to have called for the regulation of the social media.

His submission drew the ire of many social media users who knocked the famous actor for turning his back on the same platform he used to campaign for to become a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Babaeko, while calling for calm over the matter and other burning issues, said that the year 2020 has stretched the mental health of many people, hence the need for everyone to remain calm as the country attempts to rebuild from its ruins.

According to him, “We have to keep praying for Nigeria and every state in the country. Without doubt, 2020 has stretched the mental health of many people and we have to show some kindness in the face of this growing anger. We should all try a little kindness as we move on”.

