A group of protesters demanding Justice for the late Nigerian rapper, Mohbad, on Wednesday, staged a protest to the Lagos State House of Assembly complex in Ikeja.

The protesters who were led by Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, sought the lawmakers’ action to investigate the alleged mysterious death of 27-year-old musician, Ireoluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Speaking to the members of the House who represented the Speaker; Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Mudashiru Obasa, Mrs Ojo said: “It is no longer news that Lagosians are agitating for justice over the death of Mr Ireoluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad who died under some unclear circumstances.

“Mohbad had posted videos of how he had been under serious attacks from members of the record label he left to be on his own.

“Even though we know the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State has started an investigation over the cause of the mysterious death, we seek justice,” she said.

Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Adedamola Kasunmu, thanked the protesters for the peaceful manner they had conducted themselves to the State House of Assembly and promised that their plea would be presented before the Speaker.

“There was plenary yesterday and part of the issues raised on the floor of the House were that of Mr. Adebola Bright, the boy with the missing intestines, and it was unfortunate that yesterday he gave up the ghost.

“We also discussed the demise of Mohbad and I can assure you that we will allow the law to take its cause.

“Let us await what the results of the investigations from the police chief will bring and we will take it up from there,” he added.

Other members of the House, who received the protesters are Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu, Hon. Ajani Owolabi and Hon. Rasheed Shabi.

