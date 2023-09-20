The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, announced on Wednesday evening the approval of the reopening of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, for the continuation of academic activities in the institution.

The State Commissioner for Education, Hon. Dipo Eluwole, made this announcement in a statement in Osogbo.

The Commissioner stated that this decision was taken by the state government to ensure that activities in the polytechnic are not halted.

According to him, this step is taken by the Government to ensure that academic activities at the institution are not further disrupted. He urged staff and students to ensure peaceful coexistence within and outside the institution’s campus.

The statement read, “This is to inform the general public, especially staff and students of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, that Mr Governor has graciously approved the reopening of the institution.“

It will be recalled that the state government ordered the closure of the State Polytechnic, Iree Campus, for two weeks on Thursday, September 7th, and declared its bank account frozen with immediate effect.

The closure of the institution might be connected to the return of the suspended Rector, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo, as the acclaimed substantial rector of the polytechnic after a court order obtained by him.

The statement further read, “This is to inform the general public, particularly members of staff and students of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, to proceed on a two (2) week break, with immediate effect.

“The immediate break is a necessary action to maintain peace in the institution, consequent upon the forceful return of the suspended Rector, Dr. T.A. Odetayo.”

“The general public should also note that school accounts have been frozen with immediate effect, and it is imperative that everyone cooperate fully and adhere to these directives,” it stressed.

