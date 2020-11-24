[JUST IN]#EndSARS: Senate recommends 1%VAT for affected states

The Senate on Thursday resolved that the Federal Government should cede one per cent VAT collection as compensation to states which suffered destruction as a consequence of the #EndSARS protests.
The Senate resolution followed motions by Senator Biodun Olubunmi and Senator Gershom Bassey who sought compensation for states which lost properties to the crisis.
President of the Senate in his remark said the government must expand employment opportunities for Nigerian youth.
Details later…
