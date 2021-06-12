June 12: Protest low keyed in Rivers

The June 12 protest in Rivers State was low keyed as only a few people turned out to join members of Rivers Civil Society Organisation and the ‘Take It Back’ Movement, organisers of the protest in Port Harcourt.

The low turnout, observers say might not be unconnected with the outcome of Thursday’s stakeholders’ meeting between the Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday and leaders of youth groups and civil society organisations in the state.

The CP had advised members of the two groups to shun the June 12 protest, pointing out that intelligence report at the disposal of the police showed that the protest would be hijacked by hoodlums.

Recall that such hijack was blamed for the mayhem that attended the #Endsars protests that led to a loss of several lives across Rivers State, especially Oyigbo local government area.

Tribune Online observed that as early as 5:30 am, security operatives made up of men of the Nigerian Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) took over strategic positions in parts of Port Harcourt, including Government House and Isaac Boro Park.

Few protesters later converged at the front of the Pleasure Park, along Aba Road in Port Harcourt, displaying placards some of which read; “Buhari Must Resign”, “Buhari Must Go”, “Say No To Police Brutality In Nigeria” “End to Kidnapping, Abduction and Insecurity In Nigeria”, amongst others.

Chairman of RIVSCO, Enefaa Georgewill, addressing journalists advised President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office, saying that the President has failed to provide security for Nigerians.

“On a daily basis, people are being killed by gang war leaders, yet we have a President who has not done anything. We are saying since he cannot provide security for Nigerians, Buhari must go.” Georgewill said.

