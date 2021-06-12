June 12: Kwara celebrates indoor

June 12/Democracy Day celebration was observed under a peaceful atmosphere in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, as well as in other parts of the state on Saturday.

Tribune Online investigations around the Ilorin metropolis and environs revealed that security forces comprising military personnel, DSS, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were seen manning strategic locations in the state capital.

It was also gathered that there was no major incident, as witnessed in some parts of the country where protests were held, as most people kept indoor, while few traders opened shops for business activities.

In a related development, the NSCDC, Kwara State command, said that it mobilized over 800 personnel to ensure a hitch-free June 12 anniversary.

Contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the command, Babawale Afolabi, in Ilorin, the corps urged residents of the state to go about their lawful business without fear.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Kwara celebrates indoor Kwara celebrates indoor

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Kwara celebrates indoor Kwara celebrates indoor