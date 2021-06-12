No institution can stand alone without relying on one another, says UNIOSUN VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Professor Labode Popoola at the weekend affirmed that no institution can stand alone without relying on one another for better academic results.

The Vice-chancellor made this known at the university main campus in Osogbo while signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Gambia for further advancement in academic pursuits.

In his remark, the Vice-chancellor said, “We don’t underestimate or underrate any institution; we also want to benefit from them. They probably have something we also don’t have, so, the MOU will be such that it’s a bilateral one.

” We share resources. What they have, we might not have, we can share from them and they can also share from us.”

“Our students normally visited them in that university for one month for a programme. The students from our College of Agriculture were in Gambia for a whole month and they were able to learn one thing or the other from their Agricultural system. For instance, they learn on the way they process their food some of which are not common in our parts of the world.”

In its own comment while renewing its four-year partnership agreement with the UNIOSUN to prevail over some challenges confronting the university, the foreign institution, affirmed that they have confidence in the state-owned institution MOU which according to them is dependable and reliable.

Speaking through its registrar, Dr Momodou Lamin Tarro, the Gambia university said, “they have structure and we are of the confidence that, what is on the ground is of quality by extension, the University of Gambia can benefit a lot from it.

“One major challenge is that of high-level professors. We started like 21 years ago and it has been very difficult to recruit high-level professors simply because of no funding, with this kind of collaboration; there have been exchanges of lecturers, professors that will enumerate the problem to a very large extent and with this memorandum of understanding, professors will be coming from UNIOSUN to Gambia and as we say will be honorarium.”

“We first signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2017 and now we did the necessary to do an addendum and this is because we’ve faced a quite lot of challenges and we thought that, by coming here, that will do a very large extent in addressing some of those challenges we are being confronted with. Surely, it will have a positive impact on our growth and development as a young University,” the register said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…No institution can stand No institution can stand

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…No institution can stand No institution can stand