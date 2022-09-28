Jonathan, Wike’s camp absent from Atiku’s book launch

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, governors and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) belonging to the camp of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, were conspicuously absent from the three-in-one book launch of former vice president and the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku, ongoing at the International Conference Center (ICC) Abuja.

There has been no love lost between Atiku and Wike’s camp since the former vice president emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP at the presidential primaries of the party held at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja on the 28th and 29th May 2022.

While the majority of members of the NWC advised Atiku to pick Wike as the party’s vice presidential candidate, the Waziri Adamawa settled for Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate and since then the party has been polarised along North and South lines.

The books being launched are; “The Story of Atiku Abubakar”, “Landmarks Constitutional Law Cases in Nigeria” and “Restructuring As A Pathway to Unity and Development.”

