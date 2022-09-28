DCO, suspect, killed as gunmen attack police station in Iganna, Oyo

A Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) and a suspect (name withheld) have been killed during an attack by gunmen at Iganna in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The gunmen, as reliably gathered, beat the security network of the police, as they shot sporadically to scare the natives and the security guards at the station.

The shooting, which lasted several minutes resulted in the death of the officer and a suspect in detention.

It was also gathered that the Divisional Police Officer and other officers are receiving treatment at undisclosed hospitals for injuries sustained from gunshots.

The motives behind the attack which resulted in the death of two persons could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

It was, however, gathered that the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams has led his management team on a fact-finding mission to the scene of the incident.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso said the attacks are being investigated.

His words, “Investigation has commenced on the matter and updates would be provided accordingly, please.”

