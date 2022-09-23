JONAPWD charges Osun govt on disability bill

THE Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWD), Osun State chapter, has called on the state government to sign disability bill forwarded to it into law.

JONAPWD, comprising three different groups, made the call during a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre, Osogbo, the state capital.

The groups stated that it will be appreciated if the copy of the bill currently with the state Ministry of Justice is submitted to Governor Gboyega Oyetola for ascent with the aim of advancing the rights of the underprivileged.

The groups also decried how members had been denied access to fund from banks, hospital facilities, while those who are in school cannot access the necessary equipment to aid their learnings, among others.

Speaking at the programme, the Executive Director for Community Advancement Initiative for Self-reliance, Mrs. Eni Ayeni, said that if the bill was signed into law, it would make People Living With Disability to be fully involved in the societal scheme of things.

Ayeni emphasised that her Initiative mission was to champion the cause of women, children and persons with disabilities through innovative programmes to ensure protection and promotion of human rights and attainment of their full potential.

