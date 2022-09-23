Bad Boy Timz, SB Live, others set for Sinatra’s ‘A Night Under The Sky’

Bad Boy Timz, SB Live, Klever Jay, Ijoba Na Danku, Danny’s and five others are set for Sinatra’s Place’s second instalment of ‘A Night Under The Sky’, scheduled to hold on Sunday, October 2.

Following an explosive maiden edition with Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, Mr Money in July, the second edition with a lineup of 10 talents, including DJ C-Boi promises to be bigger and better.

‘A Night Under The Sky’ is a series created by Sinatra for fun lovers and party people who love to dance and vibe to good music away from the confines of enclosed walls.

Held in the open-air Sinatra garden, the event, which traditionally starts at 6 PM in the evening spills into the early hours of the following day.

With the skies getting clearer and the rainy season fading, the series are back with a 2.0 edition that is bigger and better.

Also, while the headline liquor brands for the 1.0 edition were Jägermeister and Glenfiddich, this edition promises to have even more especially with the lineup of artistes billed for the event.

In the past, Sinatra’s Place, located in the heart of Adeniyi Jones on Ladipo Oluwole has been a hub for lovers of good music, quality entertainment and relaxing ambience. Stars like K1, Pasuma, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda and many others have graced Sinatra’s stage and its adjoining club, Carica.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE