Jegede submits report on Osun PDP reconciliation 

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja 
Jegede Osun PDP reconciliation ,Bauchi PDP Atiku Ningi,Niger PDP Gomna running-mate,Imo PDP to hold re-run primary election in four state constituencies, Atiku Edo PDP chieftain
The special reconciliation committee on Osun and Lagos States has submitted its report to the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on its effort, noting that the feuding groups have resolved to work together for the victory of the party in the forthcoming governorship election.
The Chairman of the committee and former Ondo State governorship candidate of the party, Eyitayo Jegede, submitted the one-volume interim report on Osun State at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Wednesday,
He said the committee had to concentrate on Osun State alone in view of the nearness of the governorship election.
According to him, the state is waiting for the PDP to return to power knowing what had happened under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
In his remarks, the acting national chairman of the PDP,  Umar Damagun, expressed confidence that the PDP will win the Osun governorship poll, saying: “We are just waiting for the 16th (Election Day).
More details to come…

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

You might also like
Latest News

NDE trains 50 unemployed youths in farming in Osun

Latest News

Oyo, Osun govts resolve to fix 83.6km Iwo Road interchange-Osogbo road

Latest News

I am convinced APC will retain Osun ― National Chairman, Adamu

Latest News

Ogunbiyi is best for Osun ​― Akinwusi, former HoS

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More