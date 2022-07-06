Jegede submits report on Osun PDP reconciliation 

The special reconciliation committee on Osun and Lagos States has submitted its report to the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on its effort, noting that the feuding groups have resolved to work together for the victory of the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

The Chairman of the committee and former Ondo State governorship candidate of the party, Eyitayo Jegede, submitted the one-volume interim report on Osun State at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Wednesday,

He said the committee had to concentrate on Osun State alone in view of the nearness of the governorship election.

According to him, the state is waiting for the PDP to return to power knowing what had happened under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his remarks, the acting national chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagun, expressed confidence that the PDP will win the Osun governorship poll, saying: “We are just waiting for the 16th (Election Day).

More details to come…