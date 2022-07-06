Abuja-Kaduna train: Ansaru threatens to kill captives Wednesday 

The terrorist group (Ansaru) behind the March 28 attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train and abduction of over 60 passengers have again threatened to kill the remaining 50 passengers in their captivity.

Recall, the lead negotiator Tukur Mamu had raised the alarm advising the Federal government to act fast to secure the release of the remaining abducted train passengers noting that the situation is becoming tense.

However, in audio currently in circulation, the group has threatened to kill the victims in their den on Wednesday because the government has failed to release their members who are in various prisons across the country.

Confirming the audio to newsmen, Mamu who is the lead negotiator, said the audio was real and that the group had fixed Wednesday (today) to carry out their threat.

According to him, they became provoked on Monday after giving the Nigerian government another opportunity.

“I was crying and pleading with them that since there is a delay from the government, they should discuss with the family members directly to negotiate their victims’ release.

“Based on the plea, they agreed to negotiate directly with the victims’ families.





“But they said they are giving us till Wednesday, that if there was nothing concrete from those that are interested in the negotiation, they will start slaughtering some of the victims,” he said.