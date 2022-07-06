UK junior home office minister Atkins resigns

Victoria Atkins, a junior home office minister, resigned from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government on Wednesday.
“Values such as integrity, decency, respect and professionalism should matter to us all. I have watched with growing concern as those values have fractured under your leadership,” Atkins said.
(REUTERS)
