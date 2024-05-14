The Migration Advisory Committee has recommended maintaining the two-year validity of the United Kingdom’s Graduate route visa.

This decision is outlined in a report titled “Rapid Review of the Graduate Route” by Asset Manager, dated May 2024.

The announcement comes amidst heightened anticipation and speculation regarding the future of post-study opportunities for international students.

However, the committee proposed an extension for PhD holders, suggesting a duration of three years.

Despite finding no significant abuse of the Graduate route, the committee expressed concerns about recruitment agents misleading international students.

The Graduate visa allows applicants to remain in the UK for a minimum of two years upon successful completion of their course.

The report reads, “The Migration Advisory Committee concluded that there is no substantial evidence of significant abuse of the Graduate route, defined as deliberate non-compliance with immigration regulations.

“However, they express concerns regarding the involvement of recruitment agents, particularly in certain markets, who may provide misleading information to prospective international students.

“Despite the introduction of a voluntary framework by the sector to address these concerns, the MAC questions its effectiveness, citing the lack of incentives for agents to adhere to best practices compared to universities.

“They recommend that the government consider implementing mandatory requirements to ensure good practice and advocate for universities to publish information on their use of agents to enhance transparency.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE