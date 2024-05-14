In line with the public-private partnership arrangement being promoted by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), the Akwa Ibom State University in partnership with the Africa Plus Partners is set to launch the construction of a 1,600-capacity student hostel with support from TETFund.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, who made this known on Tuesday in Abuja, said the launch would take place on Wednesday, 15th May, 2024.

He revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved N1 billion allocation under the 2024 intervention cycle, which would be utilized as equity contribution in partnership with private developers to construct hostels in selected institutions.

According to him, the President approved 12 institutions (6 universities, 3 polytechnics, and 3 colleges of education), which were identified and selected to benefit from the N1 billion allocation.

Echono made the disclosures at the workshop on “Emerging Areas of Students Needs in Beneficiary Institutions’’ Organized by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund at attended by heads of the beneficiary institutions in Abuja

The workshop, Echono said was to review policies and programmes, and receive feedback on the implementation of the various interventions.

According to him, the Fund and the government have tried over the years to build student hostels across the country but the government appears overstretched and unable to meet the ever-increasing number of students enrolling into the various institutions annually.

“As a result of this, we have at several fora advocated the consideration and involvement of the private sector under a Public Private Partnership arrangement to provide solutions to the student accommodation crises across institutions.

“Under the year 2024 intervention cycle, based on Mr Presiden’ts approval, 12 institutions (6 universities, 3 Polytechnics, and 3 Colleges of Education) were identified and selected to benefit from a N1 billion allocation which will be utilized as equity contribution in partnership with private developers to construct hostels in these selected institutions.

“In line with our enabling law, two (2) institutions were selected for each of the six geopolitical zones in the country.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Africa Plus Partners in partnership with Akwa Ibom State University, will launch the construction of a 1, 600 capacity student hostel through the support of TETFund, tomorrow the 15th of May, 2024,” he stated.

The TETFund boss said the development was a significant one, while other institutions consider similar initiatives as solutions to student accommodation deficiency across institutions.

“The Fund hopes to sustain this development in subsequent years of intervention and solicit, that our beneficiary institutions do the same. Ultimately, our student’s well-being will be greatly enhanced and our tertiary institutions more globally competitive,” he said.

Adding, he said another area that has occupied the Fund’s thoughts and concerns is the repositioning of the teaching profession and the teaching practice intervention that the Fund had consistently made available to supervisors and the sustainability of the intervention.

He said the Fund recently received a communication from the Federal Ministry of Education regarding the Presidential directive on the support of teaching practice and the recommendations of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission regarding the teaching practice allowance, which now includes Faculties of Education in our Universities.

According to him, this has become an issue, that I believe requires our collective brainstorming in other to give effect to the Presidential directive.

“It may lead to the reworking of the teaching practice funding template currently in use. The methodology employed in the computation of the allowance by the Fund and that of the Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission appear to be different, hence the need for harmonization to achieve shared acceptance.

“While the Fund, as approved by the Board of Trustees, provided a 3-day Duty Tour Allowance to supervisors, based on the civil service recommended rate and transportation support based on grade levels, the salaries and wages commission provides for the payment of monthly stipends to supervisors and students-teachers at approved rates irrespective of rank or grade level and without provision for transport.

“As a directive of government, the Fund is obliged to comply and implement the content and spirit of the directive. The Fund, by all means, recognises the significance of the inclusion of the student-teachers and the Faculties of Education which is to make the teaching profession more attractive,” he added.

