Ize-Iyamu’s corruption case: PDP guilty with Govs Fintiri, Mohammed nominations ― Presidency

The Presidency has pushed back on the assertion by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who is facing corruption charges as the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the Edo State governorship election encourages corruption.

It pointed out that the main opposition party also nominated Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) for election despite having corruption cases preferred against them.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said the PDP must first withdraw the nominations of the governors and lawmakers in a similar position before it can be taken serious over Buhari’s endorsement of Ize-Iyamu.

The statement expressed surprise that the PDP, “which has been struggling to clear its name from alleged deals with the underworld in Dubai and the United States has, to our surprise, found the voice to attack the anti-corruption war of the Muhammadu Buhari administration following the President’s endorsement of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.”

The statement added: “Forgetting its own history and antecedents, the PDP said in a garrulous statement that ‘the President ought to have been aware that the candidate is standing trial for corruption,’ and then went on a rant against the government’s war against corruption, alleging its failure.

“Let PDP first withdraw the governorship nominations it gave to Ahmadu Fintiri and Bala Mohammed of Adamawa and Bauchi States respectively, before it opens its mouth and talks on the efforts of this administration in fighting corruption. Or else, it should shut its mouth forever and leave us to do what it dares not attempt.

“Both PDP governors were actually on bail from criminal trials on several counts of fraud and embezzlement.

“Justice A. R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, July 1, 2016, granted bail to the former acting governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri. He was charged on June 30, 2016, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, alongside his company, Mayim Construction and Properties Limited on a five-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N2.9 billion.

“In the case of Bala Mohammed, the PDP Governor of Bauchi State, the EFCC, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, arraigned the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, before Justice A. M. Talba of the Federal Capital Territory, High Court sitting in Gudu, Abuja, on a six-count charge bordering on abuse of office, false declaration of assets and fraud to the tune of N864 million.

“Bala, while in office as minister, allegedly received N550 million as bribe from Aso Savings and Loans Limited with respect to some properties in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

“He is said to have corruptly abused his position as Board Chairman of Aso Savings by allocating four numbers fully detached duplexes and 11 numbers semi-detached duplexes valued at N314 million through the Presidential Taskforce on Sale of Government Houses, to himself.

“The former minister is also accused of making a false declaration of his assets.”

The statement pointed out that Pastor Ize-Iyamu is being prosecuted by the EFCC alongside Lucky Imasuen, former deputy governor of Edo State, Chief Dan Orbih, PDP Chairman in Edo State and other leaders of the party in the state, Tony Aziegbemi and Efe Erimuoghae.

It added: “Under the country‘s laws, only the courts can convict. A suspect remains a suspect until conviction. But, if in the view of the PDP, a suspect is guilty as charged, then they must show examples by withdrawing the nomination of their governors and the party’s numerous Senators and other legislators standing trial in various courts of the country.

“A party which 16 years in office destroyed the country’s economy and infrastructure has no moral authority to criticise the accelerated infrastructure development drive, largely drawing its energy from the Buhari anti-corruption campaign.

“A government that sees corruption in the past administration and sees corruption in its own administration, and fights it with equal gusto, cannot be placed on the same scale with those who, by their words and deeds said corruption is a way of life and Nigerians should learn to live with it.

“This clean-up drive by the President Buhari administration will only speed up with the ongoing investigations and trials.

“The current administration’s cleansing exercise of the government, politics and economy in line with the zero tolerance for corruption, will not be distracted.”

