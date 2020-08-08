Ogun PDP: Adebutu, Adekoya reconcile, promise to win state in 2023

Deputy Minority Chief Whip in the House of Representatives Honourable Segun Adekoya and a former federal lawmaker, Honourable Ladi Adebutu, have agreed to work together to return the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to winning ways in the state.

The duo, hitherto kept apart by political differences, were reconciled at a peace meeting brokered by the immediate past chairman of the party in the state, Chief Bayo Dayo.

Honourable Adekoya, popularly called Attacker, is representing Ijebu-North/Ijebu-East/Ogun Waterside Federal constituency, while Honourable Adebutu represented Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency in the eighth National Assembly.

Tribune Online gathered that the peace meeting was held at the residence of Chief Dayo where the two lawmakers agreed to ensure PDP returns to power in the state in 2023.

The meeting was attended by other leaders of the party including Honourable Daisi Akintan, who is the PDP South-West Secretary; Prince Sunday Solarin, PDP State Secretary; Kayode Adebayo, senatorial chairman for Ogun East; Bola Kalejaiye, who is a former chairman of Ijebu North Local Government; Chief Dele Ajayi and others.

Dayo admonished both parties to harmonise every programme of the party and ensure a fair and just relationship that will lead the party to victory.

Adebutu, in his remark, pleaded with party leaders to always embrace unity and be committed to working for the success of the party in 2023.

Adekoya expressed his willingness to join hands with Adebutu in working for the oneness and victory of PDP as a party in the state.

