The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the current phase two eased lockdown by another four weeks.

The phase started on June 1, 2020.

The extension followed the approval of recommendations made by the PTF to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this at Thursday’s press briefing in Abuja. saying that there are however some amendments to the phase.

He explained that the extension is necessary to address identified challenges and improving the National Response to eventually win the fight against the pandemic.

He said the PTF reached the conclusion that for Nigeria, it is important to ensure that restrictions are not completely relaxed in order to control transmission, saying that it is also important that at this Community Transmission Phase of the pandemic, sub-national governments step up to take more responsibilities by owning the response.

