It’s bucket hat season!

With its wide, downward-sloping brim and a flat top, the bucket hat is one of the ‘90s trend that has made a comeback.

It was primarily worn in the early 20th century by fishermen and farmers in Ireland to protect against the rain. However, they became a part of mainstream fashion during the 80s and 90s. It can be worn by both men and women and it is as trendy as ever, no matter the season.

Thanks to its flexible fabric consruction, the bucket hat’s brim can be flipped for better viewing. It is also easy to fold which means when you decide to remove it, even on the move, you can just put it inside your pocket or bag.

It is a wardrobe staple, so if you don’t have a bucket hat yet, get one ASAP!

