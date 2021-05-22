Wayback: Denver omelette

Historians speculated that the dish was originally served on bread as a sandwich, created by 19th-century cattle drivers in America and some parts of China.

At some point a breadless version was developed, and it became known as the Denver (or western) omelet. So the name goes as far as its history.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

Chopped onions

Chopped green bell pepper,

8 eggs

¼ cup milk

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Olive oil

Sliced avocados (optional)

Ham (optional)

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

Melt butter in a large pan over medium heat

Cook and stir chopped onions and bell pepper until softened, about 5 minutes.

Stir in ham and continue cooking until heated through, 5 minutes more.

Beat eggs and milk in a large bowl.

Stir in ham mixture; season with salt and black pepper.

Pour mixture into prepared baking dish.

Bake in preheated oven until eggs are browned and puffy, about 25 minutes.

Serve warm.

Eat with bread, or any choice meal.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Battle For First Bank: The Untold Story

Last week was one of twists and turns for First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the nation’s oldest banking institution. It was a week that saw the bank’s MD sacked and reinstated, as major shareholders struggled for control of the financial powerhouse. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports…

#EndSARS Panel: Drama As Witness Presents Video Evidence Of Slain Lekki Protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel. Tribune Online reports that…

Truck loaded with live bullets falls, spills contents in Onitsha

Onitsha residents are currently in fear, as a truck fully loaded with cartons of live bullets fell into a ditch and spilled its content all around the street, in the commercial city of Anambra State…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…