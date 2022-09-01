It would be injustice, morally wrong to ask people to step down for Shekarau ― Kwankwaso

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that would be an injustice, and morally wrong for him to ask those who were already elected to step down for Ibrahim Shekarau.

Kwankwaso made this disclosure while chatting with newsmen in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Thursday after meeting with party faithful who trooped out in large numbers to welcome him to the state.

According to him, Kwankwaso stressed that neither he nor his political party betrayed him as claimed, saying as of the time Shekarau joined the NNPP, all elective positions were already shared out.

He said it would be an injustice, and morally wrong for him to ask those who were already elected to step down for Shekarau’s candidates and that was why an agreement was reached to concede some positions to his camp if they win the presidency, but he later decided to join the PDP.

The presidential candidate who said he was totally in charge of Kano State said there were no big names in NNPP but the party boasts of the masses who are indeed the people that will troop out on the day of the election to vote.

He said both the ruling party and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are fast losing support all over the federation because the two political parties have been tested by the masses and discovered to be a bunch of failures.

He noted that Nigerians are tired of the two political parties and needed a paradigm shift which he says his party represents, adding that what the two parties are losing are now gains for the NNPP.

Kwankwaso who expressed disappointment on how the ruling party has run the country’s economy aground said the security situation fueled by unemployment has turned Nigeria into a banana republic where anything goes.





He said, if elected, he will embark on a holistic transformation of every sector, saying his comprehensive blueprint on how he would run the country will be unveiled in a couple of weeks.

He appealed to the federal government and ASUU to immediately close rank and put an end to the lingering strike which has closed down public universities in the country and stressed that the students should be returned back to classes as soon as possible.