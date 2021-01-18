It determines what you become on the outside

Without you believing in yourself and what you are doing, even if everyone believes in you and what you are doing, you will still not move northward in life. In 2021, you will need to believe in what you are doing and what you are carrying on your inside, even if the odds are against your accomplishing what you desire, confidence in yourself will help you overcome every odd that is stacked against you.

William James said, “The one thing that will guarantee the successful conclusion of a doubtful undertaking is conviction in the beginning that you can do it.” Everyone who has ever birthed anything significant in the history of humanity first believed they could do it. This is a very powerful principle that will help you in this year and beyond. You must be convicted that you can do what you want to do in order to make a difference in the midst of the earth. This is the starting point of success in every generation.

Having confidence and poise in your mission and assignment on earth will empower you from your inside to achieve it. In other words, if you do not believe that it will be done, the probability that it will not be done is very high. To live a productive life this year, you will need to work on this crucial area of your life. For you to having a true new year, you will need to move from not believing that you can birth solutions to problems to believing that you can.

Also, when you believe in yourself and your assignment on earth, it will encourage you a great deal. Hear me, a woman with a will to win will have her naysayers and a man on a mission will also have his many critics. What often allows such people to keep going in a negative environment? Belief in the mission!

One of the major reasons people give up and throw in the sponge too soon as an effect of little discouragements from people who have little minds—is because they do not believe in their missions and assignments. Kindly understand that you are going to become rock-solid and unwavering—when you believe in what you are doing. When this happens, nothing and no one will be able to stop you.

Playwright Neil Simon said and I repeat verbatim, “Do not listen to those who say, it is not done that way. Maybe it is not, but maybe you will do it anyway. Do not listen to those who say, you are taking too big a chance.” Do not listen to naysayers! You may need to do it in a way it has never been done before. This year and beyond, just go ahead and do it unconventionally.

Actor Christopher Reeve has these to say about America, “America has a tradition many nations probably envy; we frequently achieve the impossible. That’s part of our national character. That’s what got us from one coast to another. That’s what got us the largest economy in the world. That’s what got us to the moon. On the wall of my room when I was in rehab was a picture of the space shuttle blasting off, autographed by every astronaut now at NASA. On top of the picture says, ‘We found nothing impossible.’”

You too need this breed of mindset on the condition that you want to win this year and beyond.

On the condition that you want what you are loaded with to be lifted to the highest level possible on earth, then do not begin by focusing on it. I counsel that you begin by harnessing the power of your mind. Never you forget that your belief controls everything you do! Accomplishment is more than a matter of working harder or smarter. It is also a matter of believing positively. If you expect to fail, sure enough, you will. If you expect to succeed, sure enough, you will. You will become on the outside what you believe on the inside.

You need to understand that personal breakthroughs begin with a change in your beliefs. Why? Because your beliefs determine your expectations, and your expectations determine your actions. A belief is a habit of mind in which confidence becomes a conviction that we embrace. In the long run, a belief is more than an idea that a person possesses. Remember, it is an idea that possesses a person!

As I begin to coast home, hear what Attorney Randall said, “Contrary to popular opinion, life does not get better by chance, life gets better by change. And this change always takes place inside; it is the change of thought that creates the better life.” Improvement comes from change, but change requires confidence. For that reason, you need to make confidence in yourself and what you are loaded with a priority.

Lastly, your success in 2021 and beyond is rooted in you believing in yourself and what you are loaded with. Life has a way of rewarding those who work hard and believe in themselves and what they have got to offer humanity.

Till I come your way again next Monday, see you where those who believe in themselves are found!

