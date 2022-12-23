Islamic Vacation Course opens today in Kwara

THE Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, are among dignitaries expected at the opening of the 79th National Islamic Vacation Course today in Ilorin, Kwara State.

A total of 4,000 participants, including primary school pupils, secondary school students and those in tertiary institutions on vacation across the country, will participate in the weeklong spiritual and educational programme.

With the theme ‘The New Dawn: MSSN on Call’, the event which will hold until Wednesday, December 28, is organised by the ‘A’ zone of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN).

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin on preparations for the event, the Chairman, Council of Hosting Fathers and Mothers, Justice Idris Haroon, said the essence of the vacation course is to impart in the participants “genuine Islamic culture” to deepen their knowledge of Islam.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Justice Haroon said the vacation is also an opportunity for the participants to “widen their scope of interactions”, especially as some of them are “at the formative stage”.

He said: “The programme, among other reasons, is aimed to broaden Islamic education and ethical values. It is also hoped to widen the scope of interaction among Muslims and teach the genuine Islamic way of life, neighbourliness and peaceful coexistence.

“As the nation prepares for the next year general election, the programme would also touch on political education to make the participants patriotic citizens, as well as the importance of salat and congregational prayers, etc”.





Haroon, who is a retired Grand Khadi of Kwara State, urged parents to allow their children and wards to participate in the vacation course.

The national coordinator of the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG), Alhahi Ibrahim Abdullahi, assured parents of the safety of their children throughout the duration of the programme.