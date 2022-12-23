Ogun Muslim leaders to dialogue with governorship candidates

THE leadership of the Muslim ummah in Ogun State under the aegis of the League of Imams and Alfas is set to dialogue with governorship candidates in the state as part of efforts to protect the interests of members of the ummah.

The Secretary-General of the league, Sheikh Tajudeen Adewunmi, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abeokuta when the league inaugurated the office of the Directorate of Good Governance ahead of 2023 general election.

Adewunmi, who was represented by the Chief Imam of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society, Ilaro, Sheikh Adegbite Badmus, said the religious leaders had come to the realisation that good governance could be achieved through the establishment of the directorate.

Adewunmi explained that all the imams and alfas in the state had agreed on the creation of the directorate to take care of the political interest of Muslims in the state, adding that the directorate would also guide members who are into politics.

“Nobody listens to us. We need a listener within the government. We need a sympathiser within the government. We also need a voice in the government,” he said.

In a remark, the chairman of the directorate, Quassim Sanusi, said the creation of the league was to encourage good governance, irrespective of the political affiliations of members.

He said activities have been lined up for the coming elections which include interaction between the governorship candidates in the state and Muslims.

Sanusi said support would be given to politicians who are Muslims, stressing that guidance would also be provided for such politicians after electoral victory.

“We want to be part of the success of our brothers who are into politics. We want to pray for them, we want to guide them and cause them to be blessed,” he said.

Also, the chairman of the rabbitah admin, Dr Rabiu Kusimo, announced that the league would soon hold a prayer session for all its members in the state who are into politics.

Present at the event were the state chairman of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Imam Hassan Kehinde; Dr Kazeem Rufai, who represented the Chief Imam of Ijebuland and other dignitaries.