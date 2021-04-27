Isiaka Adeleke on our minds four years on

AS stated in the scripture, “tell the righteous, it will be well with them, for they will enjoy the fruits of their deeds”. On April 23, 2017, the eagle flew home in a blaze of glory and the world literarily stood still. Four years after his glorious transition, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke’s spirit continues to enjoy peace of the Almighty God, the unfailing and unalloyed loyalty of his well-wishers. His dreams and aspiration of selfless service to humanity remain undying and blossoming as people of goodwill, who believe in his dignified personality and political acumen, are holding the front contended and the flag flying high. Asia Isiaka Adeleke, lele lo nfe. There is no second of dull moments for his sweet memory. Each passing day keeps him evergreen in the minds of his teaming admirers across the world. Why not, if not? He worked for such feat, while he was with us. Senator Isiaka Adeleke well-wishers are daily trying to outdo themselves to make his everlasting legacies endure and sweet memory to linger on. They are yet to come to terms with the reality of his transition. But the first executive governor of Osun State is resting peacefully in the bosom of Allah, his creator.

In the last four years of his glorious transition, many people are still testifying to his good naturedness and how he brought hope unto their lives, even when everything seemed hopeless. Such people are still trusting, that his illuminating spirit lives with them at this end. In a moving tribute to the memory of the late first executive governor of Osun State; Dr. Deji Adeleke said the Adeleke Dynasty are very proud of the responsible leadership roles Senator Isiaka Adeleke played within the family while he was alive. Dr. Deji Adeleke said the late Asiwaju of Edeland proved himself to be a worthy head of Adeleke family and dependable figure for the entire family, affirming further that the family shall forever be proud of Senator Adeleke’s great exploits in life, especially in political, social and business circles, where he successfully carved a niche for himself. There is no denying the fact, that so many other highly and lowly placed people in the society are daily singing his praise Senator Adeleke did not for once expose the weaknesses of people around him even when he knew they were up to a ‘game’. He tolerated every shortcomings of different human beings that came across him.

Senator Adeleke cherished friendship and comradeship. We will always remember his comforting and soothing words. His legacy of love, care and commitment to the people around him will always remain engraved in our hearts. The society at large will remember him as a virtous man, whose greatness impacted positively on their lives. Right now across Osun State, the Adeleke dynasty is busy distributing thousands of bags of rice to the members of the public (Muslims and Non-Muslim) who are currently observing the Holy Month of Ramadan. This rare humanitarian gesture has been the unique practice by the Adeleke dynasty since your transition four years ago, in keeping with your life of philanthropy. Senator Adeleke’s clear vision and ideology of others first, self last, should continue to be sustained by all and sundry. Not only in Nigeria, is the memory of the first Executive Governor of Osun State been celebrated. Not long ago, his admirers in an Asian Country conferred on him, the title of Supreme Commander of politics without bitterness, while another Nigeria Society in Philippines, conferred on the Late Otunba of Ejigbo, the title of generalismo of the downtrodden people. That is the man of the people, fondly remembered in far-flung areas of the world, because he rose above petty political squabbles and gave his golden heart to his people

We all salute your life of simplicity and kindness. A life of live and let others live, as a promoter of life more abundant for all. His Excellency, Isiaka Adeleke, was an enigma, that transited at God’s own appointment time though we would have love to have him many more years with us. We felt the fragrance of his presence everyday. Senator Isiaka Adeleke, gave us cause to believe, that life without recourse to the upliftment of mankind, is a worthless life. He taught us to give to charity, even if it is only with a flash of smile to the needy, the oppressed and the voiceless in the society to uplift their spirit. These are qualities the First Executive Governor of Osun State, amply demonstrated throughout his lifetime. We give glory to God for all the immeasurable good deeds, that he put in place. They are simply indelible. We thank God, that he lived unblemished life and his good name was untainted. Senator Isiaka Adeleke was a man with the midas touch. A legend in life and in death. A statesman par excellence, who was shoulder high above his peers. A true son of Late Balogun Raji Ayoola Adeleke and Mama Esther Adeleke, both of whom impacted positively on his life and their other amiable children. Senator Isiaka Adeleke a citizen of the world.

The world at large is still missing you, iconic Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke. A man who shone like a lone star in the sky. A polished politician and unassailable humanitarian. Senator Isiaka Adeleke was a total family man who was a father, not only to his biological children, but to many out there, whose lives he touched through scholarship awards and other silent philanthropic gestures. The leader of leaders. Our leader yesterday, today and forever, continue to rest in perfect peace in Aljanat fridaus. Sweet is your memory our fantastic friend, brother and boss. Evergreen is your memory.

Lawal was Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the late Senator Adeleke

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…