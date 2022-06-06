Is this what our heroes died for?

Though Nigeria has been a struggling nation since time immemorial, life isn’t what it used to be anymore; we have forsaken our promises in the national anthem and do the opposite of what we sing almost every time. To serve Nigeria with all my strength has now become a fallacy as we only serve for our benefits, unity is now a dream of the past as the dire situation of the country is appalling.

The streets are bleeding with the blood of innocent citizens, it’s one death or the other every day on the news, people are killed now even for the slightest excuse, does human life have no worth anymore?

The peace Nigerian heroes of our past lost their lives to give us is now trampled upon by insecurity, kidnappings, incessant killings, communal clashes and most recently, religious extremism and persistent strikes.

Our leaders are ignoring the major problems bedevilling the country, for the presidential race which has become a circus, with controversies here and there rather than using the energy to better the life of Nigerians. Everyone wants power but don’t live up to the expectations of the public.

Yakubu Musa Maina,

musayakubu2580@gmail.com.





