I am a 60-year-old man. I now noticed that I urinate more frequently especially at night with occasional dribbling. My friends said that these symptoms are caused by an enlarged Prostate. Kindly let me know what this means and what I can do about it.

Caleb (by SMS)

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) refers to the non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate gland, which is common among older men who are your age group. The prostate gland is situated beneath the bladder and encircles the urethra, the tube responsible for transporting urine out of the body. As the prostate gland enlarges, it puts pressure on the urethra, causing various symptoms. Other signs and symptoms of prostate enlargement include: Difficulty initiating urination: The enlarged prostate gland may cause a weak urine stream or make it difficult to begin urination. In addition, the prostate gland may obstruct the urine flow out of the bladder, leading to some urine remaining inside. Men with BPH might experience a sudden, difficult-to-control urge to urinate. The blocked urine flow can increase the risk of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). BPH can sometimes result in blood appearing in the urine. It’s worth noting that these symptoms can also be caused by other conditions, such as prostate cancer or a urinary tract infection. It is therefore very essential to seek medical advice for proper diagnosis and treatment.

