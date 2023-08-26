My 55-year-old father has been suffering from swollen feet for a while. Kindly let me know what can cause this and how to help him.

Chris (by SMS)

Edema is a term used in medicine to indicate swelling brought on by the buildup of extra fluid in body tissues. It takes place when there is an imbalance between the removal of fluid from the blood vessels and the removal of fluid into the lymphatic or circulatory systems. This fluid buildup causes the damaged tissues to expand, resulting in apparent edema and a tightness or heaviness in the affected area. The legs, ankles, feet, hands, face, or abdomen are just a few of the body regions where edema can develop. Edema, or swelling, occurs when excess fluid builds up in the body’s tissues.

Common causes include gravity (especially in lower limbs), pregnancy, medications, heart issues, kidney problems, liver disease, lymphatic system problems, infections, injuries, venous insufficiency, allergic reactions, malnutrition, medical conditions (diabetes, thyroid disorders), circulatory disorders, and obesity. If edema persists or is severe, seek medical attention for underlying causes. While moderate edema could be a transient reaction to things like prolonged sitting or standing, it’s crucial to remember that more chronic or sudden onset of edema could be an indication of an underlying medical condition that needs to be attended to.

Since your father’s problems have been on for a long time, it is important for you to seek emergency medical attention for him especially, if his condition is accompanied by breathing issues, chest pain, or other unsettling symptoms.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Before Appeal Court determines Atiku, Obi, Tinubu’s fate

Since Nigeria became a sovereign country, 10 presidential contests have taken place, producing seven winners; Presidents Shehu Shagari (1979-1983), Moshood Abiola, (the only one not officially sworn in), Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007), Umaru Yar’Adua (2007-2010), Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015), Muhammadu Buhari (2015-2023) and the incumbent, Bola Tinubu (May 29, 2023-date...….…

Niger coup: Tinubu in meeting with Touray, Abubakar, Ribadu





President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the some critical stakeholders in the ECOWAS as efforts intensify to resolve the logjam caused by the recent military coup in Niger Republic...……

Oyo state govt releases Omituntun bus intracity, intercity routes, fares

As part of palliative measures to cushion the effects of naira and fuel scarcity on residents of Oyo State, the State government has rolled out the fares and list of intercity and intracity routes of Omituntun Buses.....…

Obi debunks rumoured merger talks with Atiku, Kwankwaso

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has debunked report that he was in talks with Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso for a possible merger to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement.……

FLICKERS: Obi, Atiku, Tinubu: Judgment day beckons

The Nigerian Presidential Election Petition Court has reserved its judgment. Apprehension and expectation are playing hide and seek in the air. Judgment Day is here. Theologians, writers and musicians have painted poignant colours of the judgment day….…

EDITORIAL: Herdsmen’s renewed onslaught on communities

LAST week, a newly-wed couple were killed and another person injured when suspected herders attacked BECO Comprehensive Secondary School in Kwi, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. ..…