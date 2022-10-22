Is this epilepsy?

My 5-year-old daughter who has been healthy before now recently had an attack of seizure while playing with her friends. Although the seizure was very brief, I am worried if this is Epilepsy. Kindly let me know what to do about this.

Seizures are individual occurrences of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. Seizures are the primary symptom of epilepsy, but they can also be caused by a number of other events. Non-epileptic seizures are seizures brought on by situations that aren’t related to epilepsy. Some of the causes of non-epileptic seizures include: fever, head injuries, infections like meningitis, choking, alcohol withdrawal, drug withdrawal, very high blood pressure, metabolic problems like kidney or liver failure, low blood sugar levels, stroke as well as a brain tumor. Epilepsy, on the other hand, is a chronic neurologic disorder that causes repeated seizure activity. Having said this, it is important for you to have your child checked up properly by a Paediatrician in order to know the cause of her seizure.

