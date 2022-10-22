Is this epilepsy?

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
depression sex toy sperm husband My aunty’s depression toy vagina, depression HIV

My 5-year-old daughter who has been healthy before now recently had an attack of seizure while playing with her friends. Although the seizure was very brief, I am worried if this is Epilepsy. Kindly let me know what to do about this.

Ifeoma (by SMS)

 

Seizures are individual occurrences of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. Seizures are the primary symptom of epilepsy, but they can also be caused by a number of other events. Non-epileptic seizures are seizures brought on by situations that aren’t related to epilepsy. Some of the causes of non-epileptic seizures include: fever, head injuries, infections like meningitis, choking, alcohol withdrawal, drug withdrawal, very high blood pressure, metabolic problems like kidney or liver failure, low blood sugar levels, stroke as well as a brain tumor. Epilepsy, on the other hand, is a chronic neurologic disorder that causes repeated seizure activity. Having said this, it is important for you to have your child checked up properly by a Paediatrician in order to know the cause of her seizure.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

Healthy with little sleep

Ask the Doctor

Increase in my heart beats

Ask the Doctor

Is napping good for my health?

Ask the Doctor

Is palm oil good for the body?

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More