Healthy with little sleep

By nature, I only sleep about 5 hours in a day. Kindly let me know if this is enough for me. I am a 50- year old trader.

Leslie (by SMS)

Five hours of sleep may be adequate for you even though adults over the age of 50 who sleep fewer than five hours per night are said to be more likely to develop multiple chronic diseases. The consequences that lack of sleep have on the cardiovascular system range from high blood pressure, thrombosis in some cases, stroke, and heart attack. Lack of sleep also gives rise to endocrine and metabolic issues, like overweight and being at a greater risk of developing diabetes. And as for mental health, we see, among other things, attention and memory problems, emotional lability, and irascibility. Therefore, a poor sleep habit is associated with chronic health problems, while improved sleep may lead to better control of those health problems. For this reason, improving your sleep may help keep you healthier as you grow older.

