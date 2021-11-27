Is this diabetes?

I am a 66-year old regular reader of your column. Although I am in good health, I have been urinating frequently for the past few weeks. I read somewhere that this could be due to enlarged Prostate which is common at my age. However, I am also worried in case my problem is due to Diabetes. Kindly let me know what to do.

James (by WhatsApp)

While it is true that frequent urination can occur due to enlarged Prostate in elderly males, it is equally true that Diabetes Mellitus (Excess Blood Sugar) can present with frequent urination. I will advise that you see a doctor for proper examination and laboratory tests.

