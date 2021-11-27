My son’s swollen testicle

My eighteen -year old son recently came home with the complaint that one of his testicles is bigger than the other. The doctor who examined him said that he had Torsion of one of his testicles which was the bigger of the two. He said that my son will need surgery to remove the swollen testicle which he said is already diseased. I am worried if my son can procreate with just one testicle.

Nnamdi (by SMS)

The doctor is right. The swollen and diseased testicle needs to be removed so as not to cause any damage to the healthy one. In some cases, the healthy testicle may also be fixed to avoid another torsion. One testicle is enough for procreation. You therefore have nothing to worry about.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…