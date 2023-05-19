I use the Microwave oven a lot because of my busy schedule which does not allow me to cook all the time. However, I read somewhere about the possible dangers of using microwave. Kindly enlighten me.

Chuka(by SMS)

The use of microwave ovens to cook food has been a major source of debate for decades. While some people believe that microwaving food is dangerous and can cause health problems, others believe that microwaves are a safe and convenient way to quickly prepare meals. While both sides can agree that microwaving food does not provide the same nutritional value as traditional cooking methods, there is no scientific evidence that food prepared in a microwave oven is bad for your health.

To understand the potential health risks associated with microwaving food, it is important to understand how microwaves work. Microwave ovens use high frequency radio waves to heat food. These waves penetrate food and cause the water molecules in it to vibrate, generating heat and cooking the food. Microwave ovens are designed to contain these waves, and the radiation emitted from them is non-ionizing, meaning it does not have enough energy to cause chemical changes in the food or the environment.One of the most common concerns about microwaving food is that it may cause the food to become toxic. However, there is no evidence that microwaving food causes it to become toxic. In fact, research has shown that microwaving can actually help to preserve the nutrients in food.