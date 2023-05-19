A fitness solution company, Fly Fitness, will be opening a new branch for operations o Jakpa-Ekpa Road, Warri, Delta State.

In the statement released in Ibadan, founder and chairman of Fly Fitness, Bolarinwa Kashif Ololade, disclosed that the equipment available at the gym are up-to-date with national and international standards.

“We have employed the services of experts and trainers who will be giving the best possible service to our patrons.

“Beyond the types of equipment which are of international standards, the environment where we operate reinvigorates energy and is the best fit for every individual,” Kashif said.

He noted that operations will commence in Warri on August 1, 2023, noting that the firm is an integrated fitness solution offering accessible, affordable solutions which are designed to meet individual specific needs.

Kashif stated that the firm is also committed to high quality customer service and training which makes it standout.

He added, “we believe that if we are able to provide these high quality services at an affordable cost for every individual, we would be able to solve a major problem that has to do with youths fitness most especially.”